Dinner and awards for Crusaders football players

The Monroe Woodbury Parents Football Club held their annual Football Awards Dinner at the Falkirk Estate on Wednesday, November 30. The dinner and awards presentations honor the Crusaders Varsity and Junior Varsity football players for their dedication and work over the last season.

This year’s Junior Varsity Award winners were Nathaniel Shim, Offense, Most Valuable Player; Liam Hayes, Defense, Most Valuable Player; and Ryan Behringer, the Bill Scully “Played the Game with Heart Award.”

Varsity awards went to Shea Connington, The Tom Lemmey “Good Citizenship Award;” and Matteo Severo, The Bill Scully “Played the Game with Heart Award.” Bryce Coulanges won the James McNelis “Rookie of the Year;” Jeremy Rojas took the Frank Corsello “Most Improved Player;” Eryk Shammgod, the Joe S. Puliafico “Most Valuable Offensive Player;” Alan Ramirez, the Joe White “Trench man of the Year;” and Quincy Banker took the Jim Hintze “Special Teams Player of the Year.”

Conor Fitzgibbon was awarded both the Neil Ingenito “Most Valuable Defensive Player” and Teams MVP award . Kyle Trinkle was given the Tom Kennedy “MW Parents Football Club Scholarship.” The Michael J Finnegan Scholarship Awards were given to James Mastropolo, Matteo Severo, Kyle Trinkle and Conor Fitzgibbon.

The Crusaders finished the 2022-2023 season with a 5-5 record. Head Coach James Sciarra and Assistant Coaches Jesse Gouty, Rob Kelly and Brent Van De Weert look forward to getting back to work as the Crusaders prepare for another season of Crusader Football.