Crusaders wrestling fights against Middletown

On Wednesday, December 20, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders wrestling team hosted the Middies of Middletown in an important Section 9 match. Wrestling Head Coach John Gartiser had his young Crusader team in mid-season form as they got ready for the holiday break.

The Middies took a 12-0 match lead with a forfeit and a fall at 108 and 116 lbs., respectively. The Crusaders answered right back when Devin Charles recorded a fall in his 124-lb. match at a time of 4:08. Elijah Brown then cut the Middies’ lead down to one when he recorded a tech fall at 131 lbs. The Middies stretched their lead out to 24-11 when they recorded pins at 138 and 145 lbs. At 152 lbs. Liam Hayes won a tech-fall and got the Crusaders back in the win column.

The team took the lead back when first Isaiah Grant recorded a fall at 5:52 of his 160-lb. match. He was followed by Jonathan Subocz who only took 2:45 to record a fall in his 170-lb. class and the Crusaders were up 28-24.

The Middies heavy weights put the Crusaders away. They recorded pins in their 190-, 215- and 285-lb classes as they won the match 42-31. The last match of the night featured 101-lb. seventh grader Gail Sullivan, who brought the Crusader fans to their feet when she recorded a 5-2 victory.