Crusaders wrestling fights against Middletown

Central Valley. While the overall win was elusive, many on this tough team showed their might.

Central Valley /
| 26 Dec 2023 | 01:30
    Crusader Elijah Brown (top) won a tech-fall 17-1 at 131 lbs.
    Gail “Gi-Gi” Sullivan ended the match with her 5-2 decision.
    Liam Hayes (bottom) takes down his Middie opponent on his way to a 20-5 tech-fall victory.
    At 170 lbs., Jonathan Subocz recorded a fall at 2:45 for his match.
On Wednesday, December 20, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders wrestling team hosted the Middies of Middletown in an important Section 9 match. Wrestling Head Coach John Gartiser had his young Crusader team in mid-season form as they got ready for the holiday break.

The Middies took a 12-0 match lead with a forfeit and a fall at 108 and 116 lbs., respectively. The Crusaders answered right back when Devin Charles recorded a fall in his 124-lb. match at a time of 4:08. Elijah Brown then cut the Middies’ lead down to one when he recorded a tech fall at 131 lbs. The Middies stretched their lead out to 24-11 when they recorded pins at 138 and 145 lbs. At 152 lbs. Liam Hayes won a tech-fall and got the Crusaders back in the win column.

The team took the lead back when first Isaiah Grant recorded a fall at 5:52 of his 160-lb. match. He was followed by Jonathan Subocz who only took 2:45 to record a fall in his 170-lb. class and the Crusaders were up 28-24.

The Middies heavy weights put the Crusaders away. They recorded pins in their 190-, 215- and 285-lb classes as they won the match 42-31. The last match of the night featured 101-lb. seventh grader Gail Sullivan, who brought the Crusader fans to their feet when she recorded a 5-2 victory.