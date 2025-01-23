Crusaders to play sports at the college level

On Thursday, January 16, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders celebrated three of their senior athletes as they signed their NCAA Division 1 letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college. In the Great Hall, a back drop and table were set up for photographs of the event as administrators, coaches, family and friends gathered.

Nick Almeida will attend Manhattan University where he will join the track and field team. Gavin Catherwood will attend Stony Brook University where he will join the cross country and track and field teams. Lucas Ortiz will attend Binghamton University where he will join their track and field team.

Congratulations to the Crusader seniors as they begin the next phase of their athletic careers.