Crusaders swiftly outdo Admirals in girls soccer

The Crusaders hosted the Admirals of Arlington in a non league girls soccer match on a cloudy Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at Monroe Woodbury High School . The Crusaders were looking to avenge their season-ending loss to the Admirals in last year’s regional final.

The Crusaders season ended last year when the Admirals won a hard fought 1-0 victory to advance to the State Semi-Finals. The Crusaders got on board first when Francesca Donovan weaved her way past 2 defenders and slid a a shot into the far corner to put the Crusaders up 1-0. The Admirals answered back a minute later when Kaitlyn Dwyer hit Seneca Davondort breaking down the middle. She then put a shot just out of reach of Crusader Goalie Olivia Shippee to tie the score.

With 12:59 left in the half, Faith Welsh put the Crusaders back up when she took a pass from Mackenzie Bieger and punched one into the far corner of the net. The Crusaders took the 2-1 lead into the half. Early in the second half a shot by Crusader Ella Natal rang off the post and rebounded toward the front of the net where Donovan drilled the loose ball into the net.

The Crusaders added one more goal when Donovan hit Natalie Harwood with a beautiful cross, and she put it in the net to give the Crusaders a 3-goal lead.

The Crusaders 4-1 victory brings their record to 3-0 on the season. The team will travel to Guilderland High School this weekend to take their place in the Hall of Fame tournament.

Photo 1-Photo 2- Photo 3- Photo 4-

Quick Reply

To: William Dimmit

Include quoted text with reply

« Back to Search results More Actions...ArchiveMark as readMark as unreadAdd starRemove starMute ‹ Newer 2 of 39 Older ›

Use the search box or search options to find messages quickly!

You are currently using 10591 MB (68%) of your 15360 MB

Last account activity: 29 minutes ago on this computer. Details

Gmail view: standard | basic HTML Learn more

Terms - Privacy - Gmail Blog - Google Home