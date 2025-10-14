Crusaders sting Tigers at Dietz Stadium

On Oct. 10, the Crusaders traveled to Dietz Stadium in Kingston to face the Tigers. The Crusaders came into the game with a 4-1 record after beating Middletown in their last game 49-13. The Tigers had a 1-4 record after dropping their last game to Newburgh 48-0.

The Crusaders scored on their first possession of the game when quarterback Ethan Maldonado hit Braylon Shillingford with a beautiful 36-yard touchdown pass to take a 6-0 lead. On the Crusaders next possession Maldonado again found the speedy Shillingford and 50 yards later, their lead was 13-0.

The Crusaders offense was moving now and they scored again when Nate Coulanges took a hand off and scored from 12-yards out. When Matvii Butiuhin hit his second of five Pats in the game their lead was 20-0. With a minute left in the first quarter, Liam Hayes recovered a Tiger fumble and the Crusaders had a first down on the Tigers 29. Maldonado then connected with Michael Stone on a 29-yard touchdown pass as the Crusaders took a 27-0 first quarter lead.

In the second quarter, Crusader Marvens Nere blocked a Tiger punt and gave the Crusaders a first down on the Tigers 20. After a quick drive, Maldonado scored on quarterback sneak and the Crusaders had a 34-0 lead.

When the Crusaders got the ball back right before the half, they scored again. Quarterback Maldonado sprinted in from 18-yards out and the Crusaders had a 41-0 halftime lead.

Halfway through the third quarter, Maldonado scored his third rushing touchdown of the game. This time, the junior quarterback cut through the Tiger defense and ran down the far sideline to score from 60-yards out, pulling the team to a 48-0 lead.

The Tigers finally got on the board with two minutes left in the third on a nice 65-yard touchdown pass but their two-point conversion try was stopped and the score was 48-6 at the end of three.

In the closing minutes of the game, the Tigers scored on a 10-yard pass and this time, the two-point try was good to make the final score 48-14.

The Crusaders victory brings their record to 5-1 on the season. Their next game will be on Saturday Oct. 18 when they travel to Pine Bush.