Crusaders start basketball season with a win

On Monday night, December 4, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders opened its 2023-24 basketball season when the team hosted the Valley Central Vikings. The Crusaders got off to great start and ran off to a 11-0 lead before the Vikings were able to score.

Crusader guard Jayden Desir scored seven points in the first as the Crusaders got out to a 17-5 lead. The Crusader defense showed their hustle as they held the Vikings to only 12 points in the half. Again, Desir led the attack as he scored seven more of his game high of 17 points in the game. In the third quarter the Vikings offense showed signs of life as they scored 17 points, but the Crusaders kept pace with Nicolas Sanchez hitting one of his three, three-point shots in the game.

In the fourth quarter the Crusaders pulled away, with CJ Pearson scoring four of his eight points in the game. The Crusaders’ 59-44 opening day victory brings their record to 1-0 for the season. Their next game will be on Friday, December 8, when they travel to Suffern High School to participate in their Holiday Tournament.