Crusaders softball knocks down Kingston Tigers

On a cloudy cool afternoon last Monday, May 6, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ varsity softball team hosted the Tigers of Kingston in an important league match up. The Crusaders held a ceremony before the first pitch to honor the four seniors on this year’s team. The seniors were given some gifts and flowers and had their photos taken with their parents.

The Crusaders entered the game with a 7-8 record for the season after beating Minisink Valley 9-3 in their last game. The Tigers came into the game with a 4-8 record after beating Middletown 2-1 in their last game. The two teams have split their two previous meetings with the Crusaders, winning 12-4 in their first meeting and the Tigers taking a 5-4 decision in their second.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 1-0 first inning lead and then added six more runs in the second and three more in the third to take a commanding 10-0 lead. On the mound for the Crusaders, senior Val Pedersen tossed a three-hit shutout while striking out 12 Tigers. The Crusaders’ 11-0 victory brings their record to 8-8 for the season.