Crusaders prep for softball season

On Friday afternoon, March 22, the Monroe-Woodbury High School Crusaders girls’ softball team gathered to take a team photo before their practice. Head coach Taylor Sullivan and assistant coach Jordan Earl are going into their second season behind the bench. Last year they coached the Crusaders to an outstanding 20-5 record, winning the Section 9 AA championship and advancing all the way to the state quarter finale where they lost to North Rockland 4-1.

This years team will be led by a very strong core of veterans that will be aided by a very talented group of underclassmen. The Crusaders will start their season Wednesday, April 3 when they travel to Warwick to face the Wildcats who they beat 6-4 in last year’s Section 9 finale.