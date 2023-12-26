Crusaders outplay the Bulldogs 85-50

Last Thursday, December 21, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ basketball team played their last game before the holiday break when they hosted the Bulldogs of Beacon. The Bulldogs entered the game with a 1-3 record for the season after they lost their last game 50-47 to Port Jervis. The Crusaders came into the game with 6-0 record after beating Monsignor Scanlan 65-52 in their last game.

In the first quarter, the Crusaders got off to a 23-9 lead with Jankarlos Mendoza scoring nine of his 16 points in the game. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs fought their way back into the game, cutting the Crusaders’ lead down to five points. The speedy Jayden Desir led the team’s response as he scored six of his 10 and the Crusaders took a 41-26 halftime lead.

After the half the Crusaders pulled away with a 27-point lead. CJ Pearson opened up from outside and scored 10 of his game high 28 points, including four 3-point shots as the Crusaders led 61-34 at the end of the third. The Crusaders put the Bulldogs away in the fourth quarter as center Kyle McDermott scored four of his 14 in the game.

The Crusaders’ 85-50 victory brings their record to 7-0 for the season. Their next game will be Wednesday, January 3, when they travel to Ellenville to face the Blue Devils.