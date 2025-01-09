Crusaders outplay Newburg in girls’ varsity basketball league game

On Tuesday, January 7, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ varsity basketball team traveled to Newburgh to face the Goldbacks in a league match up. The Crusaders came into the game with a 3-3 record after beating Wallkill in their last game 57-55. The Goldbacks had a 3-7 record after they lost their last game to Albany 62-49.

The Goldbacks took an early lead as the Crusaders got off to a slow start. Then Madison Fileen hit two three pointers, giving the Crusaders a 9-7 lead at the end of the first. In the second quarter, the Goldbacks took the lead again but Hannah Vogel scored four in the quarter to cut the Newburgh lead down to two at the half.

After the half the Crusaders’ offense began to heat up with Leah Sheerin catching fire as she scored six of her team high of 16 points in the game. The Crusaders took a 42-38 lead at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter the Crusaders held off the Goldbacks as Brianna Taveras scored four of her 10 points in the game, giving the team a nine-point victory. The Crusaders’ 60-51 victory brings their record to 4-3 for the season.