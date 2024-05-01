Crusaders narrowly beat the Goldbacks in lively league play

On a sunny afternoon on Monday, April 29, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders varsity softball team traveled up to Newburgh to face the Goldbacks in an important league match up. The Crusaders came into the game with a 5-7 record for the season after beating Pine Bush in their last game 3-0. The Goldbacks came into the game with a 5-4 record after losing to Middletown 4-1 in their last game. The Crusaders beat the Goldbacks 10-1 when the two teams met earlier in the season.

The Goldbacks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a home run to right center. They increased their lead to 3-0 in the third with three more hits and two runs. In the top of the fourth, the Crusaders’ offense woke up and scored four runs on six hits with an exciting two out rally. The Goldbacks tied the score at 4 with a lead off home run to start off the fifth. The Crusaders took a two-run lead in the top of the sixth with two more hits, but the Goldbacks tied the game in the bottom of the inning with two more runs.

After a scoreless seventh inning, the Crusaders took the lead in the eighth inning. First, Allison Havercamp reached first with a single. She then stole second base and then advanced to third when the Goldbacks failed to cover second. She then scored the winning run when Danielle Martinez singled. The Goldbacks didn’t give up and had two runners on. But the game ended when a hard-hit ball to Crusader pitcher Val Pedersen was thrown to Calle Exarchakis for the force at third and she quickly pivoted and threw to first for the double play.

The Crusaders’ 7-6 comeback victory brings their record to 6-7 for the season.