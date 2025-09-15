Crusaders move to 1-1 for the season

On Friday, Sept. 12, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders faced off against the Our Lady of Lourdes Warriors in Poughkeepsie.

The Crusaders entered the game with a 0-1 record after narrowly losing their season opener to Saratoga Springs, 20-17. In contrast, the Warriors boasted a 1-0 record following a 44-38 victory over La Salle in their first game.

In the first quarter, Oliver Arius intercepted a Warrior pass, giving the Crusaders a first down on the Warriors' 22-yard line. From there, Noah Flores took a handoff, cut around the right side, and scored, putting the Crusaders ahead 6-0. The second quarter saw both teams exchanging possessions, with Crusader Hunter Crouther making a key interception to halt a Warrior drive near the end of the half.

Emerging from halftime, the Crusaders dominated the third quarter. On their first possession, quarterback Ethan Maldonado connected with Liam Hayes, who sprinted 32 yards for a touchdown, extending the lead to 12-0. Crusader kicker Matvii Butivhin added the extra point, pushing the advantage to 13. With three minutes left in the third quarter, Nate Coulanges scored on a draw play, and after the PAT, the Crusaders led 20-0. Just before the end of the quarter, Hayes intercepted another Warrior pass, providing the Crusaders with excellent field position.

Coulanges struck again in the fourth quarter, sweeping around the left side, breaking a tackle, and diving into the end zone for a stunning 31-yard touchdown run. Butivhin successfully converted the PAT, increasing the Crusaders' lead to 26-0. With 3:35 remaining in the game, the Warriors finally got on the board with an 8-yard touchdown pass, but their two-point conversion attempt was thwarted. The Crusaders secured a 26-6 victory to improve to 1-1 for the season.

Next, the team will travel to Cornwall on Sept. 19 to take on the Dragons.