Crusaders lose in overtime thriller against Kingston

On Tuesday, January 30, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ varsity basketball team hosted the Tigers of Kingston in an important league match up. The Crusaders enter the game with a 7-6 record after beating Nanuet 45-29. The Tigers came to town with a 12-2 record after beating FDR 58-38.

In the first quarter the Crusaders jumped out in front and held a 16-10 lead at the end period. Crusader senior Zoe Hudson helped get the team going in the first with her play on both ends of the court. The Tigers clawed their way back into the game and tied the score at 26 at the half.

Crusader freshman Brianna Taveras hit a big 3 late in the quarter to keep the teams knotted at the half. In a hard fought third quarter, Madison Fileen scored 7 of her 24 points as the team fell behind 36-35. The Crusaders held a 3-point lead most of the fourth quarter but a Tiger’s 3 at the buzzer sent the game into overtime.

With 1:20 left in overtime and the Crusaders down by 1, Taveras hit another big 3 to put the Crusaders up by 52-51. But the Tigers ran off the last 5 points to take the game 55-52. The Crusaders’ loss brings their record7-7 for the season.