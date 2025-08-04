Crusaders look to defend Sec. IX title

As the start of the fall 2025 season gets closer, the Monroe-Woodbury High School football team is set to open training camp as they prepare to defend their Section IX title.

The team, led by head coach James Sciarra (who is going into his seventh season with a 36-22 record), looks to field another strong season this year with many returning veteran players.

Last season, the Crusaders got off to a fast start when they won their first six games while on their way to a 10-2 record. They then won their next four games, including an exciting 34-10 victory over Middletown for the Section IX Class AA championship. Their season ended in the state playoffs when they were beaten 26-13 by Corning-Painted Post.

The Crusaders will open the season this year when they travel to Saratoga Springs on Sept. 6 to face the Blue streaks.