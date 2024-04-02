Crusaders lacrosse season starts strong

On Tuesday, March 26, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders started their 2024 lacrosse season when they hosted the Panthers of Wallkill. Head Coach Steven Brown will lead the Crusaders as they attempt to defend their 2023 Section 9 Class A title. The Crusaders lost to the Panthers when the two teams met last season 10-9 in an overtime thriller.

In the first quarter, the Panthers got off to a 4-1 lead before the Crusaders responded and scored two late goals to cut the deficit to 1.

In the second quarter, the Crusaders kept coming on and tied the score at 6 by the half. After the half the Crusaders’ defense took over and with goalie Tyler Baisley shut the Panthers down in the third quarter. The Crusaders’ offense kept rolling along and the team took a 9-6 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Crusaders pulled away as they went on to a 14-7 victory.

The Crusaders’ 14-point outburst was led by Ryan Behringer, who had four goals and four assists, and Max Weeks, with three goals and one assist in the game.