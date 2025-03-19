Crusaders hold athletic award ceremonies

On March 11, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls varsity and JV basketball teams held their annual end of the year award dinner at the Captain’s Table. Head coach Dave Powers and assistant coach William Earl led the girls’ varsity team to a 13-9 record this year. Their season ended in the Section 9 semi-final with a 76-64 loss to Pine Bush. Senior Sienna Feeley and sophomore Brianna Taveras were both awarded the Coaches Award for their outstanding play this year. Senior Madison Fileen, who became the first female varsity basketball player to score 1,000 points in her career, was awarded the team’s MVP award. The team will lose five players to graduation this year but they should get a boost from the JV players that will move up from their undefeated season this year.

Then on March 13, the boys’ varsity, JV, and freshman teams held their annual end of the year awards dinner at the Captain’s Table. Head coach James Hahn, Division 1 Coach of the Year, and assistant coach Steven Pallogudis led their team to a 12-10 record this season. Their season ended with a loss in the Section 9 title game to Newburgh 40-51. Junior Charlie Theokas was awarded MIP award and senior Lee Arroyo was the Pail Award winner for his hard work during the year. Senior Jamie Reich and junior Fabrice Ndja were CO-MVP Award winners. The Crusaders will lose six players to graduation this year but the Crusaders should be a strong contender again next year.