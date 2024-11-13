Crusaders girls’ volleyball wins Section 9 crown

On Saturday morning, Nov. 9, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ volleyball team took the court at Mount Saint Mary College to take on the Goldbacks of Newburgh. The two teams were there to battle for the OCIAA Section 9 AAA crown. Newburgh got to the title game with a 10-9 record after upsetting Pine Bush in the semifinals. The Crusaders came into the game with a 15-1 record and were the #1 seed in the tournament. The Crusaders had beaten the Goldbacks twice during the regular season 3-0 both times.

The Crusaders controlled the first set from the beginning and won 25-17. In the second set, the Goldbacks took an early lead, but this Crusader team has no quit in it. They battled back and tied the score 20 and then went on to win an emotional 30-28 second set victory.

The Crusaders took control of the third set but the scrappy Goldback team kept it close as the Crusaders took the third set 25-20. The three-set victory brings the Crusaders the Section 9 crown and sets them up for a rematch against John Jay in East Fishkill. The Patriots are the only team to beat the Crusaders this year. They will meet in the state quarter final this Friday at Mount Saint Mary College.