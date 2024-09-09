Crusaders girls’ varsity soccer secures first season win

On a sunny, clear September afternoon last Thursday, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders’ girls varsity soccer team got their season started when they traveled to Valley Central to face the Vikings. The Crusaders, led by Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos and Assistant Coach Elsie Fugowski, are coming off a 14-3-2 season that ended with a loss in the state finale to Ward Melville 4-0.

Crusader junior Kate Allen put the team up 1-0 in the first half when she directed a corner kick by Samantha Key into the Viking net. The Vikings tied the score at 1 when they scored off a scramble in front of the Crusaders’ net after a corner kick. Thirty-six minutes into the half, the Crusaders took a 2-1 lead. This time a corner kick by Madison Magazino was headed past the Viking goalie by Key.

With time running out in the half, the Vikings again tied the score off a free kick. In the second half Grace Gillette took a cross from Key, split two defenders, and buried a shot into the Viking net to put the Crusaders up 3-2. The Vikings did not give up and it took solid play by the Crusaders’ defense and a couple of nice saves by Tea Proia to seal the win for the Crusaders. The Crusaders’ opening day 3-2 road win brings their record to 1-0 for the season.