Crusaders girls’ soccer shuts out Kingston in league match

On a cloudy afternoon on Oct. 8, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ soccer team hosted the Tigers of Kingston in a league matchup. The Crusaders entered the game with a 6-4-1 record after dropping their last game to Minisink Valley 3-1 and the Tigers, who are having a tough season, came into the game with a 1-8-1 record.

The Crusaders jumped out to an early lead when Samantha Key lifted her corner kick across the front of the Tigers’ net, allowing Kate Allen to direct the ball into the net for a goal. Then, with about 12 minutes left in the half, Allen lit the score board up again when she blasted a shot into the Tigers’ net from outside the top of the box. Finally, with five minutes left in the half, the Crusaders stretched their lead to 3 when Allen connected with Briana Nikaj for a short pass, allowing her to pop the ball past the Tiger goalie.

In the second half, the Crusaders’ defense took control of the game as they recorded their fifth shutout of the season. After the game, the Crusaders held a ceremony to honor the seniors on this year’s team with flowers, photos, and a pizza party. The Crusaders’ 3-0 victory brings their record to 7-4-1 for the season.