Crusaders girls’ soccer secures spot in regional championships

On a pleasant Wednesday night, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders traveled to Goshen High School to face the Bushmen of Pine Bush for the OCIAA Section 9 AAA title. The #1 seeded Crusaders entered the Section finale with a 11-2-2 record for the season after beating Newburgh 1-0 in their last game. The #2 seeded Bushmen came into the game with a 13-1-2 season record and beat Newburgh 3-2 in the semi finale to get a shot at the Crusaders.

The Crusaders beat the Bushmen early in the season at Pine Bush 4-1 and the two teams battled to a 1-1 tie in Central Valley two weeks ago. Early in the game the Bushmen pressed the attack but Crusader goalie Reese Dolan came up with a couple of big saves to keep them off the board. With 29 minutes left in the first half, Crusader Emily Berlinski hit a beautiful long cross to the far side of the Bushmen’s goal. From there Kate Allen crashed through the Bushmen’s defense and drove the ball into their net to put the Crusaders up 1-0.

The Bushmen regrouped and again pressed the attack and with 15 minutes left rang a hard shot off the Crusaders crossbar. The defense responded, and with seniors Lily Bandel and Mia Menzzasalma soon regained control and kept the Bushmen off the board. The second half of the game became a defensive battle for ball position and field possession with either team able to score.

Finally, with two minutes left on the clock the Crusaders scored again. This time a Crusader shot on goal was misplayed by the Bushmen’s goalie and again Allen was right there to drive it into their net and score and wrap up the Crusader victory. The Crusaders 2-0 victory brings their season record to 12-2-2 and earns them their seventh Section 9 title in the last eight years. The Crusaders will travel to Wallkill High School on Saturday afternoon for the regional championship where they will face either Elmira (Section 4 champions) or Arlington (Section 1 champions) for the chance to get to the state semi-final round.