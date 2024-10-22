Crusaders girls’ soccer beats Newburgh

On a cool October afternoon, Oct. 16, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ soccer team hosted the Goldbacks of Newburgh in their last league game of the regular season. The Crusaders entered the game with an 8-4-2 record after battling Shenendehowa to a scoreless draw in their last game. The Goldbacks had a 4-7-1 record after beating Middletown 6-0 in their last game. The Crusaders beat the Goldbacks 7-1 when the two teams met in Newburgh earlier in the season.

About half way through the first half, Alyssa Zollo scored a goal on a rebound off the Goldback goalie and the Crusaders had a 1-0 half time lead. Just two minutes into the second half, Crusader Kalin Aubry-Shea scored after receiving a quick pass from Lila King and the lead was 2-0. The Crusaders made the score 3-0 when Samantha Key hit a beautiful corner kick that sailed over the goalie’s outstretched arms and curled neatly into the Goldbacks’ goal.

The Crusaders finished the scoring in the game five minutes later when Key popped a pass into the box where Kyra Gilligan beat the Newburgh defender and scored. The tough Crusader defense recorded their eighth shutout of the season. The Crusaders finished the league play this season with an 8-0 record while scoring 40 goals and only allowing one goal against. The Crusaders’ overall record for the season after their win against the Goldbacks went to 9-4-2.

On Monday, Oct. 21, they went on to beat Goshen 2-1.