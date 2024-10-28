Crusaders girls’ soccer beats Goshen

On another beautiful fall night on Oct. 21, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ soccer team traveled to Goshen High School to take on a strong Gladiator team. The Crusaders came into their last regular season game with a 9-4-2 overall record and the Gladiators had a record of 8-2-2.

The teams battled to a scoreless first half as the both teams’ defensive units controlled the game play. Very early in the second half, Crusader Samantha Key got off a long shot on goal that was mishandled by the Gladiator goalie. From there, Crusader Grace Gillette beat her defender and the goalie to the ball and she put it into the net to make the score 1-0.

Then with 23 minutes left in the game, Kyra Gilligan made a beautiful run down the far side line from one end of the field to the other, leading to a throw in. After the throw in and a brief scramble outside the far side of the box, Gillette lifted a high arcing shot that sailed over the Gladiator goalie and into the net. Her second goal of the game gave the Crusaders a 2-0 lead.

The Gladiators fought back and with 16 minutes left in the game, scored to cut the Crusaders’ lead in half. The Crusaders’ tough defense then regained control and shut down the Gladiator offense the rest of the way. The Crusaders’ 2-1 victory brings their regular season to an end, with a 10-4-2 record.