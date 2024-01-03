Crusaders girls’ basketball secures another win

The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ varsity basketball hosted the Dragons of Cornwall in a non-league game on Tuesday night. The Crusaders came into their first game after the holiday break with a 3-3 record after dropping their last game 41-33 to Mt Vernon. The Dragons entered the game with a 1-3 record after losing their last game to Valley Central 56-46.

Both teams got off to a slow start with the score tied at 2 four minutes into the game. From there the Crusaders jumped up to a 13-8 first quarter lead as Zoe Hudson scored 4 points to help get the team going.

In the second quarter, the Crusaders took control of the game and got out to a 10-point half-time lead. Madison Fileen lead the Crusaders’ surge, scoring 5 of her of 26 points in the game as the Crusaders were ahead at the half 22-12. The Dragons woke up after the half and cut into the Crusaders’ lead and when they hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer the Crusaders’ lead was cut down to 31-28.

In an exciting fourth quarter the Crusaders were able to hold off the Dragons and earn a hard fought 44-42 victory. Junior Madison Fileen stayed hot and knocked down another 2 of her 6 three-point shots and the Crusaders chalked up their fourth victory for the season. The Crusaders’ record now stands at 4-3. Their next game is scheduled for Wednesday when they travel to Pine Bush to face the Bushmen.