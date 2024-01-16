Crusaders girls’ basketball narrowly beats Highland

On Saturday, January 13, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ basketball team hosted the Huskies of Highland in a non-league game. The Crusaders came into the game with a 4-5 record after losing their last game to Marlboro 65-42. The Huskies beat Ellenville 67-33 in their last game to bring their record to 7-2 for the season.

The Huskies and Crusaders battled to a 13-all tie in the first quarter. Crusader Sienna Feeley scored 3 of her 13 points in the first to help the Crusaders keep pace with the Huskies. Senior Zoe Hudson hit a key 3-point shot in the second to keep the Crusaders close, but the Huskies pulled away just before the half and took a 28-21 lead at the break.

Madison Fileen led the Crusaders’ third-quarter come back. The sharp shooting junior got hot and hit two big 3s as she scored 8 of her 17 points in the game. The Crusaders’ defense locked down and held the Huskies to 8 in the third as they took back the lead 40-36.

The Huskies were not done and fought their way back and tied the game at 48 with 1:42 left in the game. That was when Brenna Quinn knocked down a 3-point shot to put the Crusaders up for good at 51-48 with :52 left in the game. The Crusaders’ 52-48 victory brings their record to 5-5 for the season. They will travel to Middletown on Tuesday to face the Middies.