Crusaders girls’ basketball loses to Middletown

On Dec. 10, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ basketball team traveled to Middletown to face the Middies in an early season league match up. The Crusaders entered the game with a 1-0 record after beating Goshen in their first game. For the home town Middies this game would be their first game of the season.

In the first quarter the Middies jumped out to a 21-12 lead. Madison Fileen kept the Crusaders close as she hit the first of her four three-point shots in the game. In the second quarter the Middie defense tightened up and the Crusaders were held to seven points as the Middies took a 32-19 half time lead. In the third quarter the Middies held their lead while sophomore Emmy Erickson nailed two threes for the Crusaders.

In the fourth quarter the Crusaders’ offense finally got rolling with Fileen scoring six more of her 19 points. But the Middies’ lead proved to be too much for the Crusaders to catch up. The Crusaders’ 61-46 loss brings their record to 1-1 for the season.