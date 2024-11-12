Crusaders football heads to Section 9 championship

On Nov. 8, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders varsity football team hosted the Bushmen of Pine Bush in a OCIAA Section 9 AAA semifinal game. The Crusaders came into the game with an 8-1 record, the #1 seed in the AAA division. The Bushmen’s record was 3-5 and they were the #4 seed in this year’s playoff bracket. The Crusaders beat the Bushmen 24-7 when the two teams met earlier in the season.

The Crusaders got off to a good start when Nate Coulanges scored on a five-yard touchdown run and when Matvii Butiuhin added the extra point, the team had a 7-0 lead. Crusader Liam Hayes stopped the Bushmen’s next drive when he recovered a fumble deep in their territory. From there, quarterback Ethan Maldonado hit tight-end Charlie Theokas with a screen pass and the tight-end rumbled into the end zone from 19 yards out, bringing the Crusaders up 14-0.

In the second quarter, the Bushmen cut the Crusaders’ lead when they scored on a seven-yard touchdown pass, and with the extra point the score was 14-7 at the half. Liam Hayes took the Bushmen’s second half KO and almost took it to the house but was tripped up near midfield. From there the Crusaders drove down and Butiuhin put the team up 17-7 when he kicked a 23-yard field goal.

In the fourth quarter, Coulanges scored his second touchdown of the game when he scored on an eight-yard run. The Crusaders’ 24-7 victory brings their record to 9-1 for the season. The Crusaders will play for the Section 9 AAA Championship on Friday night at Dietz Stadium in Kingston where they will take on the Middies of Middletown.