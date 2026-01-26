Crusaders fall to Falcons 48-70

On Saturday Jan. 24 the Crusaders drove up the Thruway to Albany High School to take on the Falcons. The Crusaders came into the game with a 5-7 record after they lost to Pine Bush in their last game 49-45. The Falcon record stood at 4-8 after they got beat by Columbia 61-57.

The two teams exchanged baskets in the first quarter with the Crusaders taking a narrow 10-11 lead. Half-way through the second quarter, the Falcons took a one-point lead before going on a 13-4 run to push to a 29-19 lead.

After the half, the Falcons continued to pull away, but senior Fabrice Ndjanine scored nine of his 14 game points to help keep the Crusaders in the game.

In the fourth quarter, Kristopher Bjaelker scored five of his game total nine points for the Crusaders, but the Falcons had already flown away.

The Crusaders 48-70 loss brings their record to 5-8 on the season. Their next game is scheduled for Jan. 28 when they host Middletown.