Crusaders drop one at home to FDR

The Crusaders took on the Presidents of FDR in a non league matchup at home on Jan. 10. The Presidents came into the game with a 1-4 record with several of their games having no reported scores. The Crusaders took the floor with a 3-4 record after dropping their last game to Kingston 55-45.

The Crusaders took a first quarter lead of 10-12 with senior Gianna Pacciarelli hitting three 3-point shots on her way to scoring 15 in the game. In the second quarter, the Presidents pushed their way into the game and took a 26-23 lead. Junior Emmy Erickson helped the Crusaders keep pace with FDR as she knocked down three 3’s in the quarter.

The Presidents increased their lead in the third quarter to 6 points while Crusader Brianna Taveras scored 7 to try and keep the Crusaders with in striking distance, but in the fourth quarter, the Crusaders were unable to cut into the lead. Taveras led the Crusaders comeback attempt recording two of her four 3’s in the game, but the Presidents held their lead.

The 44-50 loss brings the Crusaders to 3-5 on the season. The will host Pine Bush in next game.