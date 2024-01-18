Crusaders dominate the Bushmen in mid-season match

On Wednesday night, January 17, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders wrestling team hosted the Bushmen of Pine Bush in a mid-season brawl. The Bushmen started the match by recording a fall at 138 lbs. to take a 6-0 lead. The Crusaders answered right back by winning the next three matches to take a 18-6 lead.

First, at 145 lbs., Liam Hayes won by forfeit. He was followed by Brandon Carcaterra, 152 lbs., who recorded a fall in :42 seconds and when Isaiah Grant was also rewarded a forfeit at 160 lbs., the team had taken the lead for good.

The Bushmen cut the lead in half when they recorded a fall at the 170-lb class. The Crusaders responded; Michael Zaimov won by forfeit at 190 lbs. He was followed by Ashton Capen, 215 lbs., who recorded a fall in 2:22 of his match. The team swept the heavy weight divisions when Jose Hernandez Rosa took only :37 to record a fall in the 285-lb class. The Crusaders were in control now with the score 36-12.

In the light weight divisions, Kelly Sullivan, 101 lbs., won by forfeit, followed by Gail Sullivan, 108 lbs., who recorded a close 3-0 decision before the Bushmen won a 8-0 decision at 116 lbs. Then in the match of the night, at 124 lbs., Devin Charles won by scoring back points as time ran off the clock for an exciting 10-9 victory. To end the night, Elijah Brown won by forfeit at 131 lbs.; his win gave the Crusaders a 54-16 victory.