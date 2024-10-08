Crusaders dominate the Bushmen 42-15

On beautiful Saturday afternoon, Oct. 5, Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders football hosted the Bushmen of Pine Bush in an important league game. The Crusaders came into the game with a 4-0 record after beating Newburgh 28-14 and the Bushmen showed up with a record of 2-1 after beating Valley Central in their last game 34-14.

With time running out in the first quarter, Crusader Nate Coulanges scored on a six-yard run and when Matvii Butiuhin hit the first of his seven PATs in the game, the Crusaders had a 7-0 lead. On the Bushmen’s next play from scrimmage, Crusader Louis Meade intercepted their pass and set the team up with the ball at the 42. From there quarterback Ethan Maldonado connected with Max Weeks for a 37-yard gain and the Crusaders had a first down inside the Bushmen’s three-yard line.

A few plays later running back Noah Flores took a handoff and scored the first of his two touchdowns in the game and the Crusaders were up 14-0. With four minutes left in the half, Maldonado again hooked up with Weeks, this time for 35 yards to the Bushmen’s eight. From there Flores crashed through the Bushmen’s defense and the Crusaders were up 21-0. With a minute left in the half, the Bushmen scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass and the half time score was 21-7.

Early in the second half, Maldonado hit Lance Altagracia with a pass and the wideout took it 67-yards to score. The score was 28-7. Later in the third quarter, the Bushmen scored on a 24-yard touchdown pass and when they added a two-point conversion the score was 28-15.

In the fourth quarter, Maldonado had a 16-yard touchdown pass to Weeks and added another touchdown on a screen pass to Roland Graham for a 43-yard score. The Crusaders secured a 42-15 victory over the Bushmen. The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 5-0 for the season.