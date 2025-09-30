Crusaders crush Vikings 43-0

The Crusaders faced off against the Valley Central Vikings in a rainy matchup for their first league game of the season on Sept. 25.

Entering the game with a 2-1 record, the Crusaders had recently secured a 7-3 victory over Cornwall. In contrast, the Vikings came into the contest struggling with an 0-3 record, having lost their last game to Wallkill 7-0.

Defensive coordinator Rob Kelly has instilled a gang-tackling mentality in his players, resulting in a swarming defense that keeps opposing offenses off the field. The defense is anchored by middle linebacker Ronald Chambers, known for his aggressive play against any opponent wearing a different color jersey, and has allowed only 9 points over the last two games.

The Crusaders struck first, with quarterback James Rodriguez connecting with Nate Coulanges for a 14-yard touchdown pass. They then executed a trick play, with Michael Stone throwing a quick pass to Charlie Theokas, extending their lead to 8-0.

In the second quarter, the Crusaders' offense began to dominate. Rodriguez found Stone again, this time for a 4-yard touchdown pass, and kicker Matvii Butiuhin added the extra point, bringing the score to 15-0. On the next possession, running back Noah Flores scored on a 4-yard run, and with the successful extra point, the lead grew to 22-0.

The Crusaders continued to press, and when Braylon Shillingford recovered an onside kick, the offense took the field once more. A few plays later, Theokas made a spectacular catch of a Rodriguez pass in the end zone, pushing the score to 29-0. Just before halftime, Coulanges took a handoff and sprinted 34 yards for another touchdown, giving the Crusaders a commanding 36-0 lead at the break.

In the fourth quarter, Rodriguez connected with Theokas again for an 11-yard touchdown pass, sealing an impressive 43-0 victory for the Crusaders. With the win, their record improved to 3-1.

The team will host the Middies of Middletown in their next game on Friday.