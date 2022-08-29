Crusaders challenge each other as prep for football season opener

The Crusaders Varsity Football team wrapped up their first week of practice with a scrimmage between the offense and defense at Monroe Woodbury High School on Saturday, Aug. 27. Head Coach James Sciarra enters his fourth season with a record of 16-11. Under his guidance, the Crusaders have reached the Section 9 title game the last 3 years but have been unable to capture the crown.

Helping Coach Sciarra on the sidelines this year will be Offense Coordinator Brent VanDeweert, Defense Coordinator Rob Kelly and wide receiver and D line Coach Jesse Gotay. The 2022 Crusader team looks strong going into the season, anchored by a large senior class and a mix of underclassmen.

All the Crusaders hard off season work will be put to the test on Saturday when they travel to North Rockland to face the Raiders at 1:00 for their season opener.