Crusaders challenge each other as prep for football season opener

Monroe. Crusaders Varsity Football team practiced in preparation for playing North Rockland on Saturday to open the season

Monroe-Woodbury High School /
| 29 Aug 2022 | 09:57
    The 2022 Crusader Varsity Football Team.
    It may have been an inter-squad scrimmage but there were plenty of hard hits.
    Both the offense and the defense showed the effort that will be needed to have a successful season.
    On the goal line, this years team gets ready to take the next step.
The Crusaders Varsity Football team wrapped up their first week of practice with a scrimmage between the offense and defense at Monroe Woodbury High School on Saturday, Aug. 27. Head Coach James Sciarra enters his fourth season with a record of 16-11. Under his guidance, the Crusaders have reached the Section 9 title game the last 3 years but have been unable to capture the crown.

Helping Coach Sciarra on the sidelines this year will be Offense Coordinator Brent VanDeweert, Defense Coordinator Rob Kelly and wide receiver and D line Coach Jesse Gotay. The 2022 Crusader team looks strong going into the season, anchored by a large senior class and a mix of underclassmen.

All the Crusaders hard off season work will be put to the test on Saturday when they travel to North Rockland to face the Raiders at 1:00 for their season opener.

