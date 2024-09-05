Crusaders boys’ soccer pulls out ahead after lucky scramble

On a beautiful Wednesday afternoon, the Monroe-Woodbury High School Crusaders boys’ varsity team took on the Warwick Wildcats at home to start off their 2024 season. Head Coach Kenny Clearwater and Assistant Coach Marc Gawron have the boys ready to start the new season and make another run into the playoffs again this year. Last year the Crusaders’ season ended after a controversial loss to Middletown in the Section 9 semi-final game 1-0 after posting a 11-3-1 record.

The two teams played a scoreless first half with both teams coming up short on several scoring opportunities. In second half Crusader co-captain Ryan Dove put the team up 1-0 when he drilled a penalty kick into the Wildcat net. But the Wildcats responded two minutes later and tied the score at one on a breakaway.

The Crusaders retook the lead when Sean Gilligan put a rebound off a free kick in the net to put the Crusaders up 2-1. Again, the Wildcats tied the score at 2 just three minutes later. Finally, with 3:26 left in the game, the Crusaders benefited when, during a scramble in front of the Wildcat net, a Wildcat defender scored in their own goal to give the Crusaders a 3-2 victory. The Crusaders’ victory put their record at 1-0 for the season.