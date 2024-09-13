Crusaders boys’ soccer beats Middletown 2-0

On Tuesday afternoon, September 10, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ soccer team traveled to Middletown to take the Middies in an important league match up. The Crusaders came into the game with a 1-1 record after dropping their last game to Beacon 2-1. The Middies took the field with a 2-0 record after beating Fallsburg 3-0.

In the first half the Crusaders controlled most of the action and had several good scoring chances, but the Middies kept them off the board. After the half, the Crusaders took the field with renewed intensity and scored early when Dylan Nematz hit Klement Bujaj with a quick pass to shoot it into the Middies’ goal. Then 10 minutes later the Crusaders scored again. This time Patrick Smith found Nicholas Almeida with a pass across the box. Almeida took the pass, split the defenders, and scored to put the Crusaders up 2-0.

The Crusaders’ defense, led by goalie Justin Landusky, kept the Middies off the board as the Crusaders took a 2-0 league victory. The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 2-1 for the season.