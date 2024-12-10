Crusaders boys’ basketball beats Middletown in tight victory

The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity basketball team traveled to Middletown on Monday, Dec. 9 to take on the Middies in an important league game. The Crusaders entered the game with a 0-1 record after dropping their home opener to North Rockland on Friday. The Middies’ record was 1-0 after they beat Monticello 79-53.

In a very intense first quarter, the Middies edged out a 12-10 lead. Zan Rahman kept the Crusaders close by scoring four in the first. The Crusaders went to work in the second quarter and fought their way to a 23-19 half-time lead. Trayvon McGraw then scored four to lead the Crusaders’ surge. After the half the Crusaders pulled out to a 10-point lead with Fabrice Ndja scoring six of his team high 13 points as the team pulled away. The Middies fought back and tied the score by the end of the third quarter at 36. In a physical fourth quarter, Kristopher Bjaelker hit two big threes and the Crusaders out-worked the Middies and took a 55-50 victory.

The Crusaders’ record went up to 1-1 for the season.