Crusaders bowling teams win against Goshen

On February 6, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls and boys bowling teams held their annual Senior Day celebration at Pin Street in Warwick after their match against Goshen. The Crusaders teams swept the Goshen Gladiator teams by scores of 5-0 and 5-0.

After the match, coaches Chris Vero and Elsie Fugowski presented this year’s six seniors with pins and had them take photos with their parents. This year’s high average for the girls team is Breanna Leoce with a 127 average. Chris Gagliardi had the boys high average with 197.