Crusaders beat the Bushmen in varsity boys’ basketball

On Friday, January 5, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders varsity boys’ basketball traveled up to Pine Bush to take on the Bushmen. Ahead of the game the Crusaders ranked #11 in the state and entered the game with an 8-0 record after beating Ellenville 65-48. The Bushmen came into the game with a 4-4 record after losing their last game to Minisink Valley 55-47.

The Crusaders got off the bus and were ready to play. They stormed on to the court and ran off to a 27-7 first quarter lead. Crusader Jadon Carnegie provided an early spark as he scored 8 in the first. In the second quarter the Crusaders began to stretch the lead as high-flying Jankarlos Mendoza scored 6 of his 20 points in the game.

After the half the Crusaders’ offense looked the best that it has looked all year as they scored 32 in the third and pulled to a 78-33 lead. Crusader senior CJ Pearson put on another offensive show as he scored 16 of his game high 26 points in the period. The Crusaders kept pace in the fourth quarter as Nicolas Sanchez nailed a big three as the junior scored 10 in the game.

The Crusaders’ 94-43 victory over the Bushmen brought their record to 9-0.