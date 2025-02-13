Crusaders beat Bushmen in league game

On Tuesday, February 11, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity basketball team hosted the Bushmen of Pine Bush in an important late season league match up. The Crusaders entered the game with a 9-7 record after dropping their last game 62-40 to Green Tech. The Bushmen came to Central Valley with an 8-8 record after beating Minisink Valley 71-59. The Crusaders beat the Bushmen in Pine Bush when the two teams met earlier in the season 42-41.

In the first quarter the Crusaders jumped out to a 16-7 lead with Fabrice Ndja scoring 10 of his 16 points in the game. In the second quarter the Crusaders held their lead with Charlie Theokas scoring four points. They managed a 13-point half time lead.

In the third quarter the Bushmen cut into the Crusaders’ lead. That was when Jamie Reich heated up, scoring nine of his 25 points in the game. The Crusaders held a 43-33 lead at the end of three quarters. In the fourth quarter the two teams exchanged baskets with Trayvon McGraw scoring three of his eight in the game. The Crusaders locked up a 60-50 victory. The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 10-7.