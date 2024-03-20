Crusaders baseball gets ready for spring

On Monday afternoon, the Monroe-Woodbury High School Crusaders varsity baseball team took the field for practice as they prepare for their up coming season. The team, led by head coach Christopher Vero and assistant coaches Anthony Amoroso, Patrick Tierney and William Beyer, looks strong again this year and are ready to make another run into the playoffs.

This year’s team has plenty of experience, with six seniors and seven juniors on the roster; the five underclassmen will push the veterans for playing time during the season.

The Crusaders will open their season Thursday, March 28 when they travel to Warwick to face the Wildcats.