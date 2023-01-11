Crusader wrestlers overwhelm Washingtonville

The Crusader wrestlers hosted the Wizards of Washingtonville on Jan.4. The Crusaders are off to a strong start this season with a 13-1 record and are currently ranked #9 in the state. Also, the team currently has 8 of their wrestlers ranked in the top five of their weight class in the OCIAA Section 9 rankings.

Wednesday’s match started at the 138 lb weight class, where Crusader Jordan Brown won by forfeit. He was followed by Marcus Charlot, 145 lb, who beat his Wizard opponent 18-7, and the Crusaders were up 10-0. Ibrahim Aljamal, 152 lb, recorded the only victory of the match for the Wizards when he recorded a fall in 1:37 of his match to make the score 10-6.

The Crusaders then took over and won the remaining 10 matches, recording 6 falls and taking 2 more forfeits. Isaiah Grant, 160 lb, recorded a fall at 3:04 of his match and Nicholas Hansen, 172 lb, took 4:24 to record a fall in his match, before Eryk Shammgod, 189 lb, took a forfeit to make the score 28-6.

Next, Crusader Ashton Capen, 215 lb, took a close 6-5 decision, followed by Cam Dalton, who took a forfeit at 285 lb class. At 102 lb, Kelly Sullivan recorded a fall in 2:24 of his match, and Elijah Brown, 110 lb, took a tough 12-6 decision. Marco Piazza, 118 lb, took 3:02 to record a fall, followed by Maxim Javorsky, 126 lb, who only needed :40 to pin his Wizard opponent, and Liam Hayes wrapped up the match, recording a fall in 1:04 of his match.

The Crusaders 64-6 victory brings their record to 14-1. Their next match will be Thursday when they travel to North Rockland to face the Raiders.