Crusader boys and girls Cross Country teams take Section 9 championships

The Crusaders boys and girls Cross Country teams traveled to Bear Mt. State Park on a warm Nov. 2 afternoon to compete for the Section 9 Class A Cross Country titles over the 3 mile course. The Boys field of 11 teams with 77 runners went off at 11:00. Crusader Collin Gilstrap took first place with a time of 15:18.80. He was closely followed by Collin Catherwood (2nd place, 15:21) and John Urciuoli (3rd place, 16:05), as the Crusaders took the top 3 spots.

Gavin Catherwood (5th place) and Shane Golio (9th) gave the Crusaders 5 runners in the top 10. The Crusaders team score of 20 gave them the Section title. Washingtonville’s score of 86 was good for second and Minisink Valley’s score of 125 gave them 3rd.

The girls’ race started at 1:00 with 11 teams and 73 runners. Crusader Oliva Heim came in second with a time of 18:50. Leanne Fernandes (4th place, 19:35) and Samantha Apostolico (7th, 19:53) gave the Crusaders 3 finishers in the top 7. Lily Benza (9th) and Kayla Postolowski (12th) gave the Crusaders 5 finishers in the top 12. The girls score of 30 points gave them the Section 9 title.

Warwick’s score of 98 gave them 2nd place and Valley Central’s score of 100 placed them in third. With the 2 Section 9 titles the boys and girls teams qualify for the NYSPHSAA Championships that will be held on Saturday, November 12, at Vernon Verona Sherrill High School in Verona, NY.