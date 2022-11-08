x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Crusader boys and girls Cross Country teams take Section 9 championships

Bear Mountain State Park. Crusader boys had five runners in the top ten among 11 teams. Crusader girls had five runners in the top 12 among the 11 teams.

Vernon /
| 08 Nov 2022 | 03:43
    Photo 1-Crusaders, Collin Gilstrap left and Collin Catherwood right finished first and second
    Photo 1-Crusaders, Collin Gilstrap left and Collin Catherwood right finished first and second
    The 2022 Section 9 Champion Crusaders
    The 2022 Section 9 Champion Crusaders
    Crusader Oliva Heim’s time of 18:50 gave her 2nd place
    Crusader Oliva Heim’s time of 18:50 gave her 2nd place
    The 2022 Section 9 Champion Crusaders
    The 2022 Section 9 Champion Crusaders ( Photos by William Dimmit)

The Crusaders boys and girls Cross Country teams traveled to Bear Mt. State Park on a warm Nov. 2 afternoon to compete for the Section 9 Class A Cross Country titles over the 3 mile course. The Boys field of 11 teams with 77 runners went off at 11:00. Crusader Collin Gilstrap took first place with a time of 15:18.80. He was closely followed by Collin Catherwood (2nd place, 15:21) and John Urciuoli (3rd place, 16:05), as the Crusaders took the top 3 spots.

Gavin Catherwood (5th place) and Shane Golio (9th) gave the Crusaders 5 runners in the top 10. The Crusaders team score of 20 gave them the Section title. Washingtonville’s score of 86 was good for second and Minisink Valley’s score of 125 gave them 3rd.

The girls’ race started at 1:00 with 11 teams and 73 runners. Crusader Oliva Heim came in second with a time of 18:50. Leanne Fernandes (4th place, 19:35) and Samantha Apostolico (7th, 19:53) gave the Crusaders 3 finishers in the top 7. Lily Benza (9th) and Kayla Postolowski (12th) gave the Crusaders 5 finishers in the top 12. The girls score of 30 points gave them the Section 9 title.

Warwick’s score of 98 gave them 2nd place and Valley Central’s score of 100 placed them in third. With the 2 Section 9 titles the boys and girls teams qualify for the NYSPHSAA Championships that will be held on Saturday, November 12, at Vernon Verona Sherrill High School in Verona, NY.