x
Crusader athletes prep for new season

Central Valley. The fields were full of this year’s athletes, ready to play hard this fall.

Central Valley /
| 27 Aug 2024 | 04:45
    The boys’ soccer team working on passing drills. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Cross-country runners working out on Tuesday morning. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Players from the girls’ soccer team take a break during fitness drills. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    A Crusader tennis player practices as the fall sports season starts. ( Photo by William Dimmit)

On a warm Tuesday morning, the Monroe-Woodbury High School varsity sport teams were already out on the fields working as the 2024-2025 sports season starts. The first week is always tough, as the players start working on getting into game shape in sweltering heat while the coaches have to pick teams.

Tennis Head Coach Chris Vero had the girls working out as he prepares them for another season. The boys’ cross-country team, led by Head Coach Matt Hemmer, looked to build off of last year’s success as they ran a short, hilly course near the elementary school. Boys’ soccer Head Coach Ken Clearwater could be seen working the Crusaders back to the top of the Section after last year’s controversial playoff loss. And girls’ soccer Head Coach Bill Mpasiakos was working the team through fitness drills as they get ready to tackle a very challenging schedule this year.