Cheerleaders score at regionals

On Nov. 8, the Monroe Woodbury American Youth Cheer (AYC) 10 U Cheerleaders finished second in their division at the Big East Regional Competition in Trenton, N.J. The 17 cheerleaders range in age from 9-11 and all are Monroe-Woodbury students.

Next month, they will travel to Kissimmee, Fla. to compete in AYC 2025 National Championships. The Dance and Division 14 cheer teams compete on Dec. 4, followed by other cheer teams on Dec. 5, with the top five from each cheer division advancing to the “Super Saturday” finals on Dec. 6.