Cheer team named grand champions

On Saturday, January 18, at Warwick High School the Wildcats held their annual Battle of the Bows cheerleading competition. With 41 teams competing in 12 different categories, the day was broken down into two sessions with one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The competition drew a big crowd as teams from all over Orange County and all different age groups gathered.

The Wildcats’ varsity and JV teams led off each of the sessions with rousing exhibition performances but are not scored because the home teams are not scored in competition.

The Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders Modified JV Class A and Varsity Class A performed in the afternoon session. The Crusaders Cheer teams were up to the challenge and out preformed the other teams with their spirt, enthusiasm, and athletic ability. They came in first in the Modified, JV Class A and Varsity Class A competition. The Crusaders varsity team was also given the honor of being named the Grand Champions of the Battle of The Bows this year. The Crusaders cheer team will compete in a national competition next week in Dallas.