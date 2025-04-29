x
Central Valley. Monroe-Woodbury blanks Valley Central 27-0 in league flag football contest

Central Valley /
| 29 Apr 2025 | 06:15
    Before the game, the Crusaders honered the five seniors on this year’s team. From left to right they are: Chloe Ahorrio, Madelyn McCleary, Kayla Patino, Madison Fileen and Thalia Maikisch. Photos by William Dimmit.
    Kayla Patino turns upfield after catching a pass in the first half.
    Kaylen Baricevic makes a catch and cuts between two Viking defenders.
    Quarterback Chloe Ahorrio had another big game, throwing four touchdown passes.
On a beautiful late April afternoon, the Crusaders hosted the Vikings of Valley Central in an important flag football league game.

The Crusaders entered the game with a 5-3 record after dropping their last game to Middletown 26-0.

The Vikings showed up with a 3-5 record after beating Our Lady of Lourdes 13-0 in their last game.

The Crusaders beat the Vikings 39-7 when the two teams met at Valley Central in late March.

The Crusaders got off to a good start when they scored early in the game on a pass from Chloe Ahorrio to Kayla Patino. The two hooked up again on the extra point and the Crusaders grabbed an early 7-0 lead.

The Crusaders defense stopped the Vikings on their next possession when Victoria Campbell pick off a short Viking pass as she gave the Crusaders good field position.

The Crusaders took advantage and scored on a 15-yard TD pass from Ahorrio to Madison Fileen. Brianna Taveras pulled in the short throw from Ahorrio and the Cruaders had a 14-0 lead.

With time running out in the half the Crusader struck again this time it was a picture-perfect pass from Ahorrio to Kaylen Baricevic. When Taveras hauled in another short pass, the Crusaders had a 21-0 half time lead.

In the second half Ahorrio hit Kate Allen with a touchdown pass and the Crusaders had a 27-0 lead.

The Crusaders defense held the Vikings off the board and the Crusaders had a 27-0 league victory. The Crusaders win brings their record to 6-3. Their next game will be on Wednesday at home when they take on the undefeated Middies of Middletown.