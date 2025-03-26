x
Central Valley. M-W Varsity Girls Lacrosse team defeats Cornwall 13-7 in season opener

Central Valley /
| 26 Mar 2025 | 12:03
    Monroe-Woodbury goalie Lilly Crowley (#45) had a strong game in goal for the Crusaders in their 13-7 season-opening victory March 25 at home in Central Valley against Cornwall. Photos by William Dimmit.
    Kyra Gilligan (#6) scored five goals in the game.
    Riley Colligan (#3) races past a Dragon defender.
    The Crusaders celebrate their 13-7 opening day victory against Cornwall on March 25.
On a cool Tuesday afternoon, March 25, the Crusaders started their 2025 lacrosse season at home when they hosted the Dragons of Cornwall.

Head Coach Elise Fugowski and Assistant Coach Jaidin Kilner have their young team ready to go this year with only four seniors on the roster.

The Crusaders took an early lead on a goal by Katerine Zrelak and took a 4-2 first quarter lead.

The Crusaders pushed their lead to 8-5 by the half with Kyra Gilligan scoring two of her five goals in the second quarter.

In the third quarter the Crusaders pulled away with Jocelyn Rostawanik scoring her second goal and the team taking a 11-5 lead.

The Crusaders defense, lead by Goalie Lilly Crowley, held off the Dragons in the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders’ opening day 13-7 victory brings their record to 1-0; their next game will be on Friday when they host Wallkill.

- William Dimmit