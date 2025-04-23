Central Valley. Crusaders defeat the Washingtonville Wizards 16-3

On a beautiful spring afternoon April 22, the Crusaders hosted the Washingtonville Wizards in a non-league varsity girls lacrosse game.

The Crusaders began the day with a 5-3 record after loosing their last game to Valley Central 16-4.

The Wizards showed up with a 2-2 record after dropping their last contest to Goshen 10-5.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 3-1 first quarter lead and then stretched that to 8-3 by the half.

The Crusaders’ first-half offense attack was lead by Kyra Gilligan, who scored three goals in the two quarters.

The three goals that Washingtonville scored in the first half would be it for the Wizards because the Crusaders defense shut them out in the second.

The defense was anchored by goalies Lilly Crowley and Alexandra Zeolla who kept the Wizards off the board with big saves.

The Crusaders scored eight more times in the second half as Jocelyn Rostawanik added three more of her 5 goals in the game as the Crusaders walked away with a 16-3 victory.

The Crusaders’ victory brings their record to 6-3 on the season.

Their next game will be against the Wildcats in Warwick.