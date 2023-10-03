Catch up with the Warwick Valley Wildcats!

Warwick’s stellar athletes continue to impress. Below is a look at some of the most recent results per sport, courtesy of the Warwick school district.

Girls tennis

Warwick closed out the week with a dramatic 4-3 victory over previously unbeaten Middletown.

Hailee Oppmann and Nina Cirillo scored a quick win from the No. 3 doubles position. The No. 1 doubles team of Clare Calandra and Anika Brezina grinded out a three set victory, and the No. 2 doubles team of Celia Greco and Kira Minogue secured a hard fought straight set win. The team match was tied 3-3 at this point.

The last remaining match featured Grace Cornelius at No.4 singles. The grueling match went to a third set and was completed under the lights, with Cornelius winning 6-4, 4-6, and 6-1.

“Grace shifted her play to another gear and controlled the third set from start to finish and secured the win that propelled the team to a 4-3 overall win,” coach William Zwart said. “The team, led by captain Alexandra Krasinska, ran on to the court to celebrate the big win.”

Earlier in the week, Warwick shut out Beacon 7-0 on Sept. 26, In the win against Beacon, Krasinska defeated her Beacon opponent 10-0 at No. 1 singles. Warwick’s singles players lost a total of six games in the four matches. Gisela Gujar, Cornelius and Oppmann also won in singles.

The Wildcats lost to Washingtonville 5-2 on Sept. 28.

Volleyball

The Wildcats won three matches last week to improve their record to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the OCIAA.

Warwick defeated Port Jervis 25-19, 25-18, 25-27, and 25-15 on Sept. 26. Erin Smith led the Wildcats with 25 kills, and Ella Ludmerer had 32 assists. Also playing well for Warwick were Hallie Hansen (10 assists and eight kills) and Adriana Nicosia (16 digs).

Warwick overpowered Monticello 25-15, 25-20, and 25-10 on Sept. 27. Hansen had 15 assists and four kills, Smith had five kills, and Kelly Nevins had eight kills and four blocks.

Smith (14 kills and one block) and Hansen (12 assists, six kills and two blocks) sparked the Wildcats to a 25-15, 18-25, 25-18, and 25-18 victory over Valley Central on Sept. 29. Nicosia had 12 digs, and Nevins had four blocks and four kills.

Girls soccer

Warwick dropped a pair of one-goal games to Washingtonville last week. Washingtonville defeated the Wildcats 4-3 on Sept. 28. Johannah Bradley scored two goals and Athena Lazina had one. Goalie Emily Bujosa had nine saves.

The Wildcats were shut out by Washingtonville 1-0 on Sept. 30.

Boys soccer

Symon Roldan scored Warwick’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Valley Central on Sept. 27. Goalie Dyland Gjersten made five saves.

Girls swimming and diving

Maeve Wright, Ciara Kelly, and Sydney McSweeney each won two individual events in Warwick’s 99-80 loss to Washingtonville on Sept. 26.

Wright finished first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 8.84 seconds and won the 500 freestyle in 5:49.59. Kelly won the 200 individual medley (2:28.45) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.86). McSweeney was first in the 50 freestyle (26.97) and 100 freestyle (59.24).

The 200-medley relay team of Zoe Link, Kelly, McSweeney, and Chelsea Liang also finished first in 2:11.90.