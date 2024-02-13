x
Bushmen beat the Crusaders 62-34

Central Valley. The Crusaders’ record now stands at 8-9 for the season.

Central Valley /
| 13 Feb 2024 | 07:06
    Isabela Mejia #23, battles with Bushmen defenders for a rebound. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Sienna Feeley, #14, struggles to get past a Bushmen defender late in the game. ( Photo by William Dimmit)
    Freshman,Brianna Taveras, #24, lines up a three point shot in the second half. ( Photo by William Dimmit)

On Wednesday, February 7, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders girls’ basketball hosted the Bushmen of Pine Bush in an important OCIAA Division 1 match up. The Crusaders came into the game with an 8-8 record for the season after losing to Valley Central 41-29. The undefeated Bushmen came into the game with a 13-0 record after beating Red Hook in their last game 66-55. The Bushmen beat the Crusaders in Pine Bush 57-31 when the two teams met earlier in the season.

The Bushmen jumped out to an early 12-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. After taking a 20-5 first quarter lead, they pushed their total up to 26 points by the half.

Junior Sienna Feeley battled inside for the Crusaders, scoring 8 and grabbing rebounds, but the Bushmen were in control. In the third quarter, the Crusaders finally got their offense rolling as junior Madison Fileen scored 5 of her 9 points in the game. Freshman Brianna Taveras poured in 8, but the Bushmen still held a 50-28 lead.

The Crusaders were unable to make a run on the Bushmen in the fourth quarter and Pine Bush beat the Crusaders 62-34. The Crusaders’ loss brings their record to 8-9 for the season. Their next game will be on Friday when they travel to Newburgh.