Boys’ varsity basketball takes on Middletown

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the Monroe-Woodbury Crusaders boys’ varsity basketball team hosted the Middies of Middletown in a league match up. The Middies entered the game with a 2-5 record for the season after dropping their last game to Valley Central 57-46. The Crusaders entered the game with a 2-4 record after losing their last game to Kingston 53-42. The Crusaders beat the Middies when the two teams met earlier in the season 55-50.

The Middies grabbed an early 8-3 lead, but the Crusaders stormed back and tied the score at 12. Jamie Reich led the Crusader surge as he scored five points in the period and the Crusaders led 15-11 at the end of the first. The two teams battled through the second quarter and the Crusaders ended on top at the half as Reich drove to the basket and scored with :05 left in the half.

The Crusaders held a slim lead through the third quarter with Trayvon McGraw scoring three of his nine points. The team held a 33-30 lead at the end of the quarter.

In an exciting fourth quarter, the Crusaders held on to a slim margin throughout the period, but it was not until Reich nailed two free throws with two seconds left on the clock that the Crusaders wrapped up their victory. The Crusaders’ 42-39 victory brings their record to 3-4 for the season.